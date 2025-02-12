BC Transit says there are a number of safety protocols protecting drivers in wake of attack

Photo: Castanet BC Transit says there are multiple safety measures on its Kelowna fleet.

BC Transit officials say they are supporting the Kelowna bus driver who was assaulted while helping a coworker dealing with a problem passenger but remain confident in the safety measures that are currently in place.

"BC Transit takes reports of inappropriate and illegal behaviour within our systems very seriously and work closely with police to follow the legal process for complaints," BC Transit officials said in a statement.

"Our top priority is safety, and we work hard to improve safety on board our buses for customers and drivers."

It was around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when a female bus driver made a call out to her coworkers because a passenger had started yelling at her. Two other drivers came to assist and one tripped and fell outside the bus while dealing with the passenger.

They were then punched at least twice and suffered injuries to his ribs, nose and hip.

The Amalgamated Transit Union that represents the drivers said it's a stark reminder of how security measures are lacking on the buses and called for better cages protecting drivers as well as more security at the bus loop.

BC Transit said that there is a robust safety system on buses that includes closed circuit television cameras on the vehicle to support internal and police investigations; operator emergency notification protocols and enhanced radio communication to support managing on road incidents; and partnerships with first responders including police, fire and ambulance to support quicker responses to transit related incidents.

"Transit operators throughout the province are provided de-escalation training through BC Transit’s mandatory workplace violence course, and all operating companies are strongly encouraged to refresh customer interaction training on an annual basis," reads the statement.

"This incident occurred at the passenger door and outside the bus. The victim of the assault was another operator who boarded the bus to support the driver, who remained behind the safety of her driver barrier."

BC Transit said in its statement that the organization installed driver barriers in 2020 to improve safety and reduce the number and severity of incidents for Operators.

"The custom design received significant and important driver feedback during the testing phase in three transit systems, including Kelowna, which informed the final design," BC Transit said.

BC Transit said it has a number of strong partnerships in Kelowna with the RCMP, the City of Kelowna, the private security company hired by the City of Kelowna to monitor the region, and community service providers.

"We will continue working with them to provide the safest environments possible for transit employees and customers," RCMP said.