Launch Okanagan offers workshop to help residents prepare for tax season

Photo: Contributed

With tax season fast approaching, Launch Okanagan is offering help to ease the stress of tax filing.

The local organization is hosting a free tax filing workshop on Zoom on Feb. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., designed to help individuals better understand the tax filing process and feel more confident when submitting their returns.

The 1.5-hour session will simplify tax filing for participants by answering frequently asked questions, outlining the necessary documents needed to file, and providing crucial deadlines.

Participants will also be introduced to tools that can help streamline the process and ensure taxes are filed accurately and on time.

The workshop will be facilitated by Jennifer Robins and KPMG Tax Manager, Jeff Pudlas.

The workshop is open to all skill levels, with a focus on beginner-friendly, straightforward tax filing tips.

For more information and to register, visit Launch Okanagan's website.