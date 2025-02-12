Time for 'tough conversations with our vulnerable family members'

Photo: PIXABAY Grandparent scams are making the rounds again.

Police issued a warning Tuesday about a scam that's hitting vulnerable adults in the Central Okanagan.

Several people have been bilked out of more than $20,000 in cash by scammers who preyed on their desire to help their grandchildren.

“These recent incidents are unique in that one of the suspects is actually attending in person to collect the cash, whereas these types of scams are usually faceless and done via an online transaction,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a press release.

The scammer directly impersonates a target's grandchild or a lawyer pretending to be working on their behalf and gets what they say is bail money.

Once the victim has withdrawn a specific amount of cash, Cpl. Gauthier said scammers will collect it in person.

In most cases recently reported to police, Cpl. Gauthier said a female wearing a face covering has been arriving to collect the cash and departs on foot.

“It is imperative that we have these tough conversations with our vulnerable family members to avoid these types of incidents,” Gauthier said.

“Fortunately, we do have some reports advising us of the attempt only, foiled by the individual calling their grandchild directly or family to confirm their wellbeing."

Gauthier said they also had cases where an astute bank employee suspected something suspicious and through conversation was able to identify the scam and ultimately prevented a victim from carrying through with it.

Anyone concerned about a request for money over the phone, via email, internet or social media, should call a trusted family member or the police for advice.

The Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP are still investigating some of these incidents and exploring all leads including video surveillance.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to a similar offence or has information that may assist police, is asked to the phone their local detachment and report it.