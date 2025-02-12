Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery's annual adornment refresh begins in March

Photo: Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will begin its annual adornment refresh next month to maintain the cemetery's cleanliness, safety, and aesthetic appeal for both visitors and wildlife.

From March 1 to March 14, cemetery staff will remove all memorial adornments, including flowers (both natural and artificial), decorations, and other non-permitted items from graves and niches. These items will be carefully collected and placed at the end of each row until April 1.

Residents are encouraged to remove any decorations or items they wish to keep before March 1 or retrieve them from the end of each row before April 1.

Additionally, residents are asked to hold off on placing new permitted adornment items until after March 15, once the refresh process is complete.

"Clean-ups like this are a common practice for cemeteries across Canada and help ensure the cemetery remains a beautiful, safe, and clean space for visitors to remember, celebrate, and honour their loved ones," said Tracey Hillis, cemetery manager.

"To ensure the cleanup is thorough and consistent across the cemetery, all items, including flowers in bud vases, will be removed. Visitors are welcome to return or replace permitted adornment items after the refresh concludes on March 15."