Carney makes whistle stop in Kelowna

Madison Reeve

The former Governor of the Bank of Canada, Mark Carney, is in Kelowna Wednesday campaigning in the leadership race for the Liberal Party of Canada.

Carney is holding a news conference at Kelowna's Ramada hotel, and will be answering questions.

At previous whistle stops across Canada he's spoken extensively about the tariff threat and the country's economic incentive to find new trading partners.

The Liberal Party of Canada will vote for a new leader on March 9.