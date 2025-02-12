Kelowna lawyer offers free advice on how to fight property crime to mayor and council

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna lawyer frustrated with police over what he calls a lack of enforcement at tent city has taken his fight to City Hall.

Stanley Tessmer, a criminal defence lawyer for almost 40 years, specializes in Charter of Rights issues related to police search and seizure.

Tessmer has gone to bat for his friend who had $4,000 worth of mountaineering gear, including a GPS device stolen from a vehicle on Jan. 7, 2025.

Tessmer says his friend reported the theft to the RCMP, including the fact that he could track exactly where the GPS was — at the tent city on the rail trail.

Kelowna RCMP responded to those claims on Feb. 8, saying they were not informed the GPS could be activated or tracked. The investigating officer also did not feel the crime was of an urgent enough nature to be transferred to another unit.

"It is standard practice for the lead investigator to maintain conduct of a file unless there is an urgent need to transfer it, temporarily, to another officer for public safety reasons or it is transferred to another unit, permanently, for investigative reasons. In this case, no indication of urgency was made and the call was not forwarded to the on-duty watch," says RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

That's not good enough for Tessmer, who has taken the step of writing a letter to the Kelowna's mayor and councillors to express his displeasure.

"It seems that, when it comes to property crimes, the police are not interested in putting in much effort. Let's change this mentality. Let's get the police to do their job and let's not let homelessness become synonymous with lawlessness."

Tessmer goes on to say he believes its possible to support the homeless without turning a blind eye to property crimes.

"I have been in the news lately because of some steps I took to attempt to get the RCMP to investigate a property offence against a good friend of mine... We had good evidence to prove where the belongings were but the police did nothing.

"I left messages with the RCMP dispatch and left messages with the number provided by the investigating constable, but none were responded to until after I went to the press," says Tessmer.

Tessmer says time is of the essence

"I was not told the officer was away and not returning to work the next day. I finally got a return call days after I went to the media, and after the stolen property had been moved. In my view, this is a mistake," says Tessmer.

Tessmer believes that the officer who begins an investigation or who takes the complaint should provide information to the next officer on duty so as not to bog down an investigation.

"Much like a team of doctors, when one is off work, somebody must be there to continue handling a patient's medical condition. And there is no point giving a complainant a cell phone number that the officer doesn't look at while he is off duty."

In fact, Tessmer believes the RCMP should create a special team of officers who deal with "tent city" and any criminal element associated with the "camp."

Tessmer also takes aim at dispatchers who he says informed him they would pass his messages along.

"The dispatcher told me he would pass the message on to the watch commander and the shift leader. In fact, I left a message with the officer indicating we were going down to tent city to try to locate my friend's belongings and could we get police back up. No response was received."

Lack of action

Tessmer says he is also dismayed by the lack of action after police were told the individual in question also appeared to be in possession of stolen goods but was informed that the officers would need a search warrant before investigating.

"The courts have said that a 'reasonable expectation of privacy' depends on the circumstances. In my own opinion, I don't believe people living on city property, in an alcove in front of a business on Bernard (Avenue) or in a tent city, have a 'reasonable expectation of privacy.'"

Tessmer leans on his 40 years of experience specializing in Charter of Rights issues related to police search and seizure and says some of these issues could easily be avoided by posting signs at the warming tents, porta-potties and other areas around tent city saying:

"Property crimes are prohibited — crimes against persons are prohibited. If you wish to tent here you have a reduced expectation of privacy. if police have a suspicion that you have committed a crime against a person or a property crime, including possession of stolen property you may be subject to police search and seizure."

As a criminal lawyer working in the justice system for 40 years, Tesmmer says he knows the police have a tough job and he believes a step in this direction could help them.

"Let's give the officers the tools to do the job. Let's have police patrol those areas of the city where the stolen property ends up. Let's get it back for the citizens, the men and women who need to go to work, so they don't end up in tent," says Tessmer.

"Now is the time to make a change."