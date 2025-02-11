Liberal leadership contender Mark Carney coming to Kelowna

Photo: Mark Carney

Mark Carney, the front-runner in the race to become Canada’s next prime minister, will visit Kelowna on Wednesday as part of his campaign for the Liberal Party leadership.

The public meet and greet is scheduled from 8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., with online registration available for those wanting to attend. However, the exact location of the event has yet to be disclosed.

Carney is widely regarded as the favourite to win the Liberal leadership race on March 9.

His campaign has gained momentum thanks to a recent poll, which suggests he could significantly narrow the lead the Conservatives have maintained for the past year and a half.

The Leger survey reveals that a Carney-led Liberal Party would see a six-point increase in support, reaching 37 percent. This would bring the Liberals into a tight race with the Conservatives, who currently lead with 40 percent.

If Carney wins the leadership race, he would become Canada’s 24th prime minister and lead the Liberals into a likely fall election.