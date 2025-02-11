The organization tasked with operating the Appaloosa housing site has been selected

Photo: City of Kelowna

BC Housing has found an operator for Kelowna’s Appaloosa Road temporary housing project.

Connective has been awarded the contract to operate what will be the final 60 “tiny homes” in the city.

According to a news release, Connective is a "social services, non-profit that has been operating for about 90 years.

“They offer a range of programs including housing, employment, outreach, justice and community services with the goal of creating safe, healthy and inclusive communities for all,” the news release states.

“Over the years, Connective has developed extensive experience supporting people to secure housing and knows how important strong neighbourhood relationships are to the success of their programs and their participants.”

Once it is up and running, the Appaloosa site will be the third 60-home rapid safety net site joining STEP Place in the city’s north end and Trailside along Highway 97.

Since opening in May of last year, Trailside has supported 84 people in achieving goals such as lifeskills training, obtaining permanent housing, medical supports and social integration.

To date, 17 people have found permanent accommodations including market housing, assisted living, supportive housing and long-term substance use treatment programs.