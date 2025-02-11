Clay Christ stolen from Kelowna cross

Photo: Kelowna RCMP A four foot tall model of Christ has been stolen from a Kelowna cross and police are looking to get it back to its proper resting place.

The missing clay sculpture is approximately four feet tall by three feet wide, and was taken from St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Cemetery in the 2800 block of Sexsmith Road sometime between Jan. 10 and Jan. 15.

"The ‘Corpus’ has religious and cultural significance and was taken off a crucifix located in the cemetery," RCMP said in a media release.

The Corpus is broken and missing a foot.

Police are hoping due to the uniqueness and size of the model that someone knows of its whereabouts. If you know anything about the stolen Corpus please contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2025-4222.