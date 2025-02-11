Youth crime in Kelowna on the rise, police ramp up focus

Photo: Castanet FILE-An increase in youth related crimes over the past several weeks have prompted Kelowna Mounties to ramp up patrols in problem areas.

An increase in youth crimes over the past several weeks has prompted Kelowna Mounties to ramp up patrols in problem areas.

Fights, the unlawful consumption of alcohol and drugs and social disorder are on the rise on Friday and Saturday nights downtown and near Orchard Park mall, RCMP said in a Tuesday press release.

"Our Community Youth Safety Officers ave been working collaboratively with the school district to information share and develop the necessary messaging to identified youth and their parents,” Insp. Jason Charney said in a statement.

“We are also working with other partner agencies to identify the root cause of some of these issues, including increased access to youth programs, resources and enhanced outreach efforts.”

Charney said police are taking a "zero tolerance" approach to the emerging issues and are encouraging parents and guardians to speak with their children about responsible behavior in public spaces.

Concerns about youth crime have been an ongoing issue in recent months.

In the aftermath of a September 2024 teen swarming on Gyro Beach, the conversation has become more pointed, and at least one community group formed to address what was perceived to be an emerging issue.

According to Statistics Canada, in 2019, the total number of youth charged of a criminal offence in Kelowna was 57, in 2020, 78 youth were charged with a crime, in 2021 there were 46 youth charged, in 2022 there were 32 youth charged and in 2023 there were 81 youth charged.

The community is encouraged to report any incidents of concern to the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300.