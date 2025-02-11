Snowpack levels across B.C. fell in what was one of the driest Januarys on record

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre A very dry January knocked back B.C.'s snowpack, which is currently sitting at 72 per cent normal, down from 87 per cent a month earlier.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre released its Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin Tuesday and said limited precipitation left this January very dry, and for Abbotsford, Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, Cranbrook, and Chetwynd it was among the top five driest in each city's recorded history.

Overall, this left B.C.'s snowpack at 72 per cent normal, down from 87 per cent a month earlier.

The Okanagan snowpack is sitting at 84 per cent of normal, marking a significant decline from a month earlier when it was measured at 102 per cent of normal. Even at this time a year ago, which was one of the driest winters on record in B.C., the Okanagan snowpack was 86 per cent of normal.

The average snowpack for the North and South Thompson basins are sitting at 83 and 78 per cent normal as of Feb. 1.

The Similkameen snowpack is now 57 per cent of normal, down from 68 per cent last month.

The West Kootenay snowpack is at 76 per cent of normal and the East Kootenay was 72 per cent of normal

The Middle Fraser basin is well below seasonal norms at 64 per cent – with the Lower Thompson sub-basin substantially dropping to 42 per cent normal as of Feb. 1 compared to 133 per cent normal as of Jan. 1.

“Snow accumulation was extremely low throughout January due to prolonged dry weather conditions,” the forecast centre said in its report.

“Nearly 50 per cent of (automated snow weather stations) were below normal at the start of January and by February 1 that increased to about 75 per cent.”

What that means going forward remains to be seen.

The forecast centre explained that by early February, approximately two-thirds of the annual B.C. snowpack typically accumulates.

“With another two to three months remaining in the snow accumulation season, changes can still occur in the overall snowpack and seasonal outlook, although a below normal snowpack year is becoming increasingly likely,” the forecast centre said.

“With indicators in the current La Niña and seasonal forecasts for below-normal temperatures over this period, there is a possibility for snowpack levels to rebound to closer to normal levels. However, if the ongoing dry weather conditions remain, the snowpack may continue to lower relative to the seasonal percent of normal, despite cooler conditions.”

Another snow bulletin is scheduled for March 10 or 11.