Take part in experiencing the Kelowna's Coldest Night of the Year in support homeless community

Photo: Coldest Night of the Year / file photo

On Saturday, February 22nd, approximately 500 people will gather in downtown Kelowna to walk in solidarity with the city's homeless population.

The event, known as the Coldest Night of the Year, is a national initiative that has seen rapid growth in Kelowna, with the number of participants increasing from 200 to nearly 1,000 in just three years.

All funds raised from the walk will go directly toward supporting the unhoused individuals served by Metro Central.

The facility provides essential services to over 150 people daily, including meals, showers, laundry, wound care, casework, ID services, shelter from the elements, and a safe, non-judgmental space where people are welcomed as they are.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the walk on February 22nd or contribute through donations.

Those interested can sign up or donate at Metrocommunity.ca.