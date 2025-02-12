City of Kelowna sues insurer for crack compensation

Photo: Kathy Michaels The City of Kelowna filed a second notice of claim last week, this time informing the Municipal Insurance Association of British Columbia of its intention to sue for a yet-to-be determined amount of money needed to fix damage the building incurred.

Another lawsuit has been filed over cracks that have shown up in Kelowna's historic firehall.

According to the claim, on Dec. 31, 2022 the city said it purchased an insurance policy from MIABC for the firehall, the land it sits on and all of its contents.

In turn, the insurance association agreed to cover the city for any physical loss, damage or destruction.

It was March 3, 2023, when the city found cracks that began to form, and expand, on the exterior of the firehall, allegedly caused by, “inter alia, excavation and/or vibrations” from the construction of two neighbouring towers.

On around March 3, 2023, a representative of the city contacted a representative of MIABC and made a claim for coverage under the policy in relation to the cracking.

“The cracking caused damage to heritage exterior brick as well as the concrete structure of the firehall,” reads the claim.

“The brick/structure repair has not yet been completed, and MIABC has not paid the city for the cost of completing the brick/structure repair.”

In turn, the city is calling on MIABC to compensate them for losses incurred in the repair work.

In January, the City of Kelowna accused the Vancouver-based developers of Water Street by the Park, as well as its sub-contractors, for costs relating to cracks and stains that appeared at its downtown fire hall during construction.

The main claims against Orchard Park Properties, Amega, Geopacific Consultants and two other unknown companies, are that during construction hydraulic fluid was sprayed onto the fire hall, causing staining, and neighbouring excavating work cracked the 101-year-old building inside and out.

The city alleges the developer used a drilling rig with a faulty seal, causing hydraulic fluid to spray. Among other things, the city noticed in February 2023 the fluid damaged the roof membrane; masonry bricks; and the wrought iron fence; staff parking and the laneway.

The city ultimately issued a stop-work order to get that issue dealt with.

Then, a month later, other issues were spotted.

“The construction of the development involved an installation of deep soil mix columns, which were intended to act as a groundwater cutoff for the excavation,” the city suit reads.

Deep excavation was needed and that “caused and continues to cause” ground settlement and related damage at the fire hall

Damage the city alleges caused by this issue has resulted in soil erosion; ground movement; differential settlement; cracking of the interior and exterior in the fire hall.

The extent of the damage and financial loss is not listed in the lawsuit.

Ultimately, the city claims the developers didn’t do their due diligence in making sure the construction process didn’t harm the neighbouring building.

“At all material times, each of the defendants owed the plaintiff a duty to warn that the construction of the development could cause damage to the fire hall, which in turn, could pose a danger to the health and safety of the occupants of the fire hall,” reads the statement of claim.

“The defendants breached their duty to warn the plaintiff of the risk of damage to the fire hall, and the plaintiff has or will suffer loss, damage and expense as a result. “

Anthony Beyrouti, founder of Orchard Park Properties Development, declined to comment on that lawsuit.