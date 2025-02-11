Lake Country home builder workers strike over contract dispute and workplace concerns

Photo: Contributed Outside the The SRI Homes facility at 9500 Jim Bailey Road.

Workers at a Lake Country home builder specializing in factory-built homes are on the picket line Tuesday.

Employees of SRI Homes, members of the United Steelworkers Union Local 1-423, launched strike action Tuesday morning.

Pat McGregor, the plant representative and president of the local union, tells Castanet he is on the picket line.

"There are about 150 workers at SRI Homes. All the day shift workers are out here. We’ve been in bargaining, and we just don’t think the employer is on the same wavelength. It seems like the employer is dragging their feet," McGregor said.

"Last year, the employees had at least three months of layoffs. They actually came back one day in January, only to be laid off the next day. The overall working atmosphere is very toxic, with a lot of conflict. The members are 100 percent behind this, and we are trying to get them back to work soon," he added.

Barry, an employee at SRI Homes, says he found out this morning after calling in sick that his colleagues had walked off the job.

"I am not surprised. We have been without a contract since July 1, 2024. The company has been dragging its feet. We have been trying to get a contract signed and be done," he said.

Another worker, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the strike is not about wages but about respect in the workplace.

"It’s about a safe work environment, no bullying from management. There are over 200 outstanding grievances, and the company refuses to deal with them," the worker said.

Barry says he is very frustrated.

"I’ve been there for 13 years. Others have been there for 37 years. We just want to know that we are working. We want to be able to provide for our families," he said.

This is not the first time SRI Homes has been in the news recently. The company was ordered to pay compensation to some employees back in January 2020 after being deemed to have violated the collective agreement. That grievance centered on wages offered by SRI Homes under the Temporary Foreign Workers Program and resulted in the union being awarded $30,000.

A few weeks later, SRI Homes came under investigation by WorkSafeBC for potential workplace safety violations.

WorkSafeBC inspected SRI Homes on Jim Bailey Road on December 6, 2023, after receiving reports of potential mould concerns and exposure for its employees and management, according to WorkSafeBC documents.

Multiple SRI Homes employees say they have been dealing with "serious" mould issues but declined to have their names used in a news story for fear of reprisals.

WorkSafeBC began the inspections after receiving a tip that some of the lumber coming out of the factory was affected by mould. The December 6 inspection confirmed those reports, but also showed that the mould was naturally occurring lumber mould.

Castanet has reached out directly to SRI Homes and is awaiting a response.