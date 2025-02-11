Kelowna Civic and Community Award nomination period extended by a week

Photo: Contributed

There is still time to make sure deserving individuals, teams and businesses are recognized at Kelowna’s 50th annual Civic and Community Awards.

The nomination period has been extended to the close of business, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.

“For 50 years, the Civic and Community Awards have recognized the residents who make a positive impact in our community,” says event development manager Chris Babcock.

“Whether through arts, sport, environmental protection, social justice or community service, these outstanding citizens help to make Kelowna a great place to live.

“These awards are our chance to celebrate and say thank you to them.”

Nominating someone is easy. Follow the link here, find the appropriate category and fill in the information requested.

Categories include:

Sarah Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Champion for the Environment

Corporate Community of the Year

Honour in the Arts

Teen Honour in the Arts

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

Bryan Couling Memorial Award - Athletic Team of the Year

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year

Male & Female Athlete of the Year

All three finalists for the Young Citizen of the Year Award will receive funding towards their post-secondary goals through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. This award's recipient will receive $2,000 and the remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

The recipient for Teen Honour in the Arts will also receive a $500 entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan, sponsored by the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

In addition, the recipient for the Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation from the Central Okanagan Foundation.

The Civic & Community Award nominees will be celebrated at an evening gala on May 8 at the Delta Grand.