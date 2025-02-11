Kelowna bus driver in hospital after early morning attack

Photo: Castanet FILE. A Kelowna bus driver is recovering in hospital from an early morning attack, prompting a renewed call for better security measures in what are increasingly unsafe working conditions.?

A Kelowna bus driver is recovering in hospital from an early morning attack, prompting a renewed call for better security measures in what are increasingly unsafe working conditions.

It was around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when a person boarded the bus at the Queensway transit stop and the driver asked where they were headed, and offered a warning to not fall asleep, Al Peressini, president of the union, said.

“(The passenger) then started screaming and yelling and the female driver called for assistance,” Peressini said.

Two other drivers came to her aid and that’s when, Peressini said, the situation escalated.

“He asked the passenger to calm down and then (the passenger) attacked him,” he said. “When (they) came at him, both tripped and fell outside.”

The driver who fell outside the bus was then punched twice —once in the back of the head as he went to get back in the bus and once in the mouth.

Peressini said the driver who has 30 years of experience under his belt is “banged up pretty good.”

His nose is broken, his head is bruised, his hip is hurt and his teeth dug into his lips when he was punched in the mouth.

He should heal well from his physical injuries, but the psychological effects will linger.

“When someone gets on the bus like that, he is always going to be looking in the mirror now to see what passengers are doing, and not focusing on paying attention to driving,” Peressini said.

“It throws people off quite a bit when they get assaulted, because now their attention is more on someone getting on the bus than actually looking down the road.”

It will affect others involved, as well.

Peressini said that the driver who was attacked is “one of the good guys.”

“All he was doing was just coming to the aid of the driver, just making sure she was OK,” he said. “That driver is emotionally a wreck, too. Now she feels guilty because the driver got assaulted, and she feels bad —these things take a long time to get over.”

Complaints about driver safety have been ongoing for years. The local call for better safety measures reached a peak in 2014 when a man named Caesar Rosales was fatally stabbed on his commute home in Kelowna.

In the years that followed safety cages were installed around drivers but Peressini said they fall well short of what’s needed.

“All they do is give us a few extra seconds to grab our microphone and call for assistance,” he said.

“People can still actually get around the shield and get at the driver if they wanted to.”

Peressini said there are better shields out there and BC Transit has been looking at them for new buses. What that means for old buses remains to be seen.

Drivers would also like to see security officers at the Queensway Bus loop from the minute the first bus pulls in to when the last bus of the day pulls out.

RCMP said the suspect in this incident was arrested and it remains under investigation.