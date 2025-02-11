It could be 15 to 20 years before before housing affordability is achieved

Photo: Meridian Development

While the City of Kelowna works to achieve internal and external housing targets to meet current and future needs, the city’s planning director says it could take years to restore affordability to the marketplace.

Addressing city council Monday afternoon, Ryan Smith suggested while it may appear the city is hitting certain targets, success will be determined by the amount of new housing in relation to growth.

“We added 2,600 units last year but if we do 1,600, 1,500, 1,400 for the next five years in a row but still have 5,000 or 6,000 people moving to Kelowna in each of those years, we are going to get behind again,” said Smith.

“Council needs to remember the number of people projected to move into Kelowna in the coming years, it is going to need a steady pipeline of housing approvals and construction we need to see.

Smith says restoring a measure of affordability back into the market is not going to be achieved by two or three years of consistency.

“This is an issue and a challenge that will probably take 15 or 20 years of consistent work on this front.

“Improvements, trial and error. And, more years than not we are going to be needing to exceed those targets to make headway.”

This comes as the city is seeing a slight downturn in the issuance of building and development permits in 2024. However, due to the permit boom in 2022 and 2023, occupancy rates last year jumped, allowing the city to surpass its first year of unit occupancy targets set by the province in just six months.

The city needs to be creative and get help from other levels of government, says Smith.

One of those is suggesting new ideas for provincial legislation that can allow developers to defer paying development cost charges to later in the process during the current economic climate.

Smith says the city is also looking at utilizing modular homes.

“One of the designs for our fast-track infill is a modular design through SRI.

“We are looking at other potential designs that utilize the manufacturing process. I have been involved in a provincial group looking at how to coordinate the modular industry with local government, the provincial government and the supply chain a little bit better.

“I think there is slow alignment, but big potential.”