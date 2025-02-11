Kelowna council advances 209 housing units across the city Monday

Photo: Contributed Wilkinson Street conceptual drawings

Kelowna city council was busy on the housing front Monday afternoon, moving 209 housing units to the next step.

Six projects were on the table with council either giving initial zoning approval or authorizing issuance of a development permit.

Along with those switch specific units numbers attached, council also give initial reading to a zoning change on Glenmore Drive to allow for an apartment of up to six storeys with no specific number of units attached at the moment.

That project is a city-led initiative, part of its commitment through the federal Housing Accelerator Fund to provide affordable housing.

The city is looking to partner with a developer to provide below-market housing in a proposed building.

However, Coun. Ron Cannan objected, voicing concerns over the fact three buildings of up to six storeys are now being planned for that particular block of Glenmore Drive.

“We’re looking at 150 to 200 more units and cars and I don’t think the infrastructure can handle it,” he said.”

Council was unanimous in its support of the other five projects.

These include two nine-unit townhomes on separate addresses along Stillingfleet Road, a four-storey, 29 unit building on Wilkinson Street, 42 three-bedroom units on St. Armand Road and a 120 unit apartment on Badke Road.

The Badke Road project will include the demolition of an older 18-unit building.

Council did praise the developer, Kerr Properties, for going above and beyond Residential Tenancy Act guidelines to help those being displaced by the redevelopment.

This will affect just seven of the 18 since 11 have already found other accommodations and have moved out.