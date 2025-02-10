Kelowna companies aerial firefighting radio gains full U.S. Forest Service approval

Photo: Contributed Kelowna avionics manufacturer Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. has just announced its latest radio technology has been approved for use by the United States Forestry Service and the Department.

Kelowna avionics manufacturer Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. has just announced its latest radio technology has been approved for use by the United States Forestry Service and the Department of Interior for use in all U.S. federally regulated aerial firefighting agency and contractor aircraft.

AEM says its revolutionary MTP136D Panel-Mount Forest Service Radio has met all USFS communications requirements for aerial firefighting use across all U.S. jurisdictions.

The MTP136D is a Project 25 Phase 1 compliant VHF FM solution for digital and analog communication on all

channels across the 136MHz to 174MHz frequency band.

“This is a big day for aerial firefighting across North America,” said Tony Weller, AEM’s sales and marketing director.

“Already in use in Canada and by some U.S. state-led cooperator firefighting agencies, this USFS approval and acceptance now unlocks the ability for all U.S. federal agencies and contractors on the front lines battling intense and devastating wildfires to have the most up-to-date radio technology at their fingertips.”

Originally released in late 2023 with Canadian launch customer Yellowhead Helicopters, AEM subsequently achieved a Transport Canada Supplemental Type Certificate to install the MTP136D on all Airbus H125 aircraft, which sparked the radio’s initial push into the Canadian market and saw operators and provincial agencies adopting the MTP136D in spades.

“Now that we have the stamp of approval by the USFS, we are rapidly working to assist U.S. agencies,

operators and contractors complete their aircraft fleet conversions,” Weller said.

AEM says the USFS approval will open up a market for more than 3,000 applicable aircraft fit to be upgraded to the MTP136D from existing legacy technology.

The MTP136D features a large NVIS-compatible screen displaying all channel and operational information which was developed in consultation with tactical aerial firefighting agencies to be intuitive for users and able to withstand demanding mission environments.