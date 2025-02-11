Accused Kelowna stabber still in for assessment

Photo: Contributed Police outside a home on Kelglen Crescent following a Sept. 7 stabbing.

The woman accused of sneaking into a Kelowna home last summer and repeatedly stabbing one of the people who lived there remains in custody and is still being evaluated.

Morgan Marie Smith was in court last week on charges of aggravated assault, breaking and entering, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and an assessment of whether she suffered a mental disorder at the time of the alleged attack was ordered.

"The court ordered an in-custody psychiatric assessment," a representative of the BC Prosecution Service said. "The assessment was ordered on an in-custody basis."

Smith is set to return to court the first week of March.

The 24-year-old has been in custody since she was arrested in September for the alleged violent home invasion.

In addition to the charges related to that incident, she's facing charges of breaking and entering and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose from an incident that allegedly occurred on Sept. 6, 2024, which is the day before the alleged stabbing. The Sept. 6 incident are not known at this time.

Tanya Gonzales was the woman stabbed in her home on Kelglen Crescent just after 1 p.m. Sept. 7, 2024.

Gonzales said she suffered five stab wounds in the attack, one of which punctured her lung.

She said she had been in her kitchen when a woman appeared out of nowhere with a knife in each hand and started to stab her.