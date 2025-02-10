Kelowna Regional Transit mulls fare increase

Photo: Cindy White An online survey is open as part of a fare review by Kelowna Regional Transit.

Bus fares could be going up in Kelowna.

BC Transit and Kelowna Regional Transit launched a public survey to get feedback on possible changes in how and how much riders in the region pay.

Fares are typically reviewed every three to five years, but the review process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was last undertaken in 2015.

“Since this time, demand for transit and the cost of operation has continued to increase,” notes BC Transit.

Among the questions being asked in the online survey is whether the 90-minute transfer should be scrapped in favour of a day pass.

Currently, riders who purchase a single-ride ticket with cash, through the Umo app or who use the 10-ride fare product can transfer to a second bus within 90 minutes at no additional charge. If they take a third bus after more than 90 minutes, they have to pay for an additional fare. If riders use more than four buses daily, they end up paying for more than two fares.

Under the proposed day pass system, there would be no need to worry about a 90-minute limit on multiple transfers.

Umo has fare capping technology that automatically applies the day pass after two fares are paid, without needing to purchase a day pass. Riders who don’t have the app can buy a day pass from the driver when they board.

“To allow for this change and simplify the fare structure, the automatic DayPASS would replace the 90-minute transfer policy and phase out the 10-Rides fare product,” says KRT.

The survey is now live. It is available until March 10, 2025. You can fill it out here.