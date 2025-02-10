Cold but sunny weather to linger most of the week in the Okanagan

There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the Okanagan this week but it’s going to be chilly.

A high-pressure system that moved in about a week ago is still in place over the Southern Interior, bringing clear conditions. However, below-normal temperatures will linger.

Environment Canada is forecasting wind chills near -23 C Monday morning across the valley. It is expected to warm up to daytime highs of -4 C to -6 C but wind chills will still make it feel about 10 degrees colder.

It’s expected to be mainly sunny on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will range from -6 C on Tuesday and Thursday to -10 C on Wednesday. Lows will plunge near -17 C on Tuesday and Wednesday before it gradually starts to improve, with a low of -11 C on Thursday.

“Starting Thursday through the later half of the week the Arctic air will gradually retreat eastward. So, we do see gradual rising of temperatures,” said Nan Lu, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

By Friday, the forecast calls for highs of -3 C and lows of -9 C with some clouds starting to build. Lu says there is a slight chance of flurries for the South Okanagan and Central Okanagan by the weekend.

Saturday’s highs are forecast to reach -2 C.

Normals for this time of year are highs of 1 C and lows of -6 C.

