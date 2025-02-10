Community group hosts free CPR training for 40 Kelowna residents

Photo: KSAN Kelowna residents took part in a free CPR course on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

A lot more people in Kelowna are now armed with new life-saving skills.

Kelowna's South Central Association of Neighbourhoods hosted a free CPR training event at St. Michael’s Cathedral on Saturday.

KSAN said 40 people attended to learn CPR, how to operate an Automated External Defibrillator and how to clear an obstructed airway.

The Community group was able to offer the class thanks to financial assistance from the City of Kelowna and with the help of Facts First Aid.

“KSAN provides educational and fun events throughout the year for the many thousands of residents in the South Central community,” said the group in an email.