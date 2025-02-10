The Bellamy Brothers to play Kelowna Community Theatre

Photo: Contributed The Bellamy Brothers are scheduled to perform in Kelowna on May, 14, 2025.

One of their songs is featured in a Budweiser Super Bowl ad but you will be able to see the classic country act perform live in Kelowna in several months.

The Bellamy Brothers are scheduled to perform at the Kelowna Community Theatre on May 14, 2025. The show is presented and produced by Nathan Flavel of Kelowna Actors Studio.

Howard and David Bellamy started their 50+ year career on the pop music scene in the 1970s but ended up on the country music charts in the 1980s. They paved the way for duos that followed, including Brooks & Dunn, and Big & Rich. In their early days, they sang backup for artists such as Percy Sledge, Eddie Floyd, and Little Anthony & The Imperials.

In a tip of the hat to the pair, Budweiser used their song ‘Let Your Love Flow” in one of this year’s Super Bowl ads. It features a young draft horse pushing a beer barrel that falls off the back of the Budweiser wagon all the way into a bar.

The song shot the brothers to stardom in 1976, becoming an instant smash in both the U.S. and Europe. In Germany alone, it was #1 for more than two months. The hit launched a sold-out tour where they shared the stage with the likes of the Beach Boys and Doobie Brothers.

Tickets for The Bellamy Brothers in Kelowna are $74.50 including taxes and fees. Tickets are available through the Kelowna Community Theatre website.