Suspicious fire scorches outside of Kelowna Canadian Tire

Photo: Cindy White A tire fire caused damage to the outside of the Canadian Tire store in Kelowna on Sunday morning.

The outside of the Canadian Tire on Leckie Road in Kelowna was scorched in an early morning fire, but the store is open for business.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a fire on the outside of the building around 5:00 a.m. Sunday. The first arriving officer reported stacks of tires on fire on the side of the building near the auto service shop.

A command unit was set up and a second engine was requested. Crews managed to quickly knock down the fire, stopping it from extending into the store. However, heat and smoke damage is visible on the outside of the cement wall near the corner of Leckie Road and Baron Road.

There were no injuries to firefighters or any members of the public. KFD responded with two engines and a command unit, including 9 firefighters.

The cause of the fire is being treated as suspicious. The Kelowna RCMP is investigating.