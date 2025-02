Photo: Rob Gibson

A two-vehicle collision at Gerstmar Road and Hwy 33 is hindering Kelowna traffic early Friday evening.

One lane is blocked heading to Black Mountain on Hwy 33 and Gerstmar Road is closed at this time heading toward Springfield at the corner by the Shell gas station.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and drivers should expect delays in the area.

Any injuries to drivers or occupants are unknown at the time.

- With files from Rob Gibson