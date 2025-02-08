January's one- and two-bedroom rental asking prices up in Central Okanagan

Photo: Flickr

The new year brought with it higher asking prices for rent in the Central Okanagan.

According to data collected from Castanet Classifieds, the asking price for a one-bedroom rental in January was $1,688. That represented a $105 increase from December.

Meanwhile, the two-bedroom asking price jumped more than $200 last month, checking in at $2,376.

It marked the first time since last February that both the one- and two-bedroom asking prices increased from month to month.

The one-bedroom price was based on 77 Castanet listings, while the two-bedroom figure came from 113 advertisements.