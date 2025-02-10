Seventh annual Okanagan Angel Summit will bring startups and investors together

Photo: Contributed

Accelerate Okanagan is once again looking for startups and investors to participate in its seventh annual Okanagan Angel Summit.

The eight-week program will determine not only a winner of the $200,000 investment but also train entrepreneurs and investors in the capital-raising process.

Startups and investors will go through the process of getting to know each other, and the field of businesses will be trimmed until there is a small group of finalists remaining. Those entrepreneurs will pitch their business idea to a live audience, and the investors will then decide who gets the money they have pooled together.

Okanagan Angel Summit is open to early-stage companies from Western Canada, including the Territories, that are looking for an investment of between $100,000 and $1 million. Startups can meet with an investor and get feedback before actually entering the competition.

The Summit kicks off on April 1, the top 12 will be named in late April, and the finalists will be revealed in early May. The final pitch event will be held May 22.

More information about the Okanagan Angel Summit can be found on the Accelerate Okanagan website here.