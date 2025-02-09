Kelowna's Elevation Outdoors holding fundraising film festival that celebrates Earth

Photo: Contributed

Elevation Outdoors wants to take you on an unforgettable journey that showcases the beauty of our planet.

The Kelowna charity, which is dedicated to breaking down barriers to help young people discover a passion for outdoor adventure, is hosting the sixth annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Friday, Feb. 28.

The night will serve as a fundraiser for Elevation Outdoors, which will present nine short films about the environment and the outdoors at Metro Hub in downtown Kelowna. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the films will start at 7 o’clock. There will be vendor booths and a concession offering a selection of beverages, including craft beer from Railside Brewery, kombucha from MotherLove and movie theatre popcorn.

You do not have to attend the live event to see the films, however. They will be on demand from Feb. 28 to March 5, allowing anyone who purchased a ticket to view them. Live event tickets are $35, while those who want online access only must pay $20.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will also feature a silent auction from Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. to March 7 at 5 p.m. Prizes include a two-night stay in a suite at Halcyon Hot Springs Resort, a two-day ski trip for two in Revelstoke and a two-night stay at Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

All money raised will help Elevation Outdoors offer rock climbing, mountain biking, snowshoeing, hiking, skateboarding and sailing programs, along with a 10 month leadership program, to ensure that all children, regardless of financial or other barriers, can experience the benefits of outdoor recreation.

Tickets and more information about the Wild & Scenic Film Festival can be found here.