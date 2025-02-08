Youth With a Mission Kelowna looking for help to renovate new home

Photo: Facebook

Youth With a Mission Kelowna is looking for people willing to contribute time, money or both to its newest project.

The group has recently been cited a 3.4-acre property that features an old house in need of an upgrade. YWAM Kelowna plans to turn it into a live-in discipleship home, equipping centre and multi-ministry space, complete with dormitory living areas and a media studio.

Eventually the organization hopes to also build a barn on the property that would be used for worship, education and meetings.

As a result, YWAM Kelowna is looking for financial contributions for construction, building materials and a plumber willing to donate their time.

Those interested in helping the organization can send an email to [email protected] or call 866-535-9926.