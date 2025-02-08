Nouveau Funk playing Mary Irwin Theatre this spring

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts will be host to Nouveau Funk this spring.

The eight-piece four-horn band plays New Orleans gospel classics and modern funky iconic hits.

“Ever wonder what Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, or your favourite booty shaking classics would sound like fused with jazz, funk, R&B, hip hop, or gospel, but all in a super modern and funky aesthetic?” reads the concert announcement.

The Nouveau Funk experience is likened to “a bit like a great DJ pumping out non-stop infectious grooves and ear worms, but with a live band overflowing with energy and spunk.”

The concert takes place April 29 at 7 p.m. at the Mary Irwin Theatre. More details here.