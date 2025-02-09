Rob Balsdon and special guests will be performing in Penticton and Kelowna

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

Train Wreck Comedy is pulling into a station near you to help beat the winter blues with a laugh.

Matt Baker will host events in Penticton Feb. 20 at The HUB on Martin and Feb. 22 at Freddy’s Brewpub in Kelowna.

Train Wreck Comedy's own Rob Balsdon will be headling both nights, delivering his own brand of high-energy, interactive comedy that has entertained audiences across Canada for the past 20 years.

Balsdon has performed alongside industry greats including, Shaun Majumder, Gerry Dee, and the legendary Norm MacDonald.

In Penticton, Jamie Charest joins the fun.

Charest has shared the stage with the likes of Tom Green, Tom Segura, and Steve-O. Kelowna gets a special treat with Joey Commisso, whose offbeat humour has entertained audiences across Canada, the USA, and Europe.

For more information or tickets, click here.