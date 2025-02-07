Kelowna dog owners should clean their pet's feet after winter walks

Photo: Pexels

Kelowna dog owners are being advised to rinse their pet’s feet after a walk this winter on city walkways.

Local resident Tracy Lessard says she recently learned that the city does not use pet-safe ice melt on pathways like the ones around the Parkinson Rec Centre where she walks her dog.

“I just want to protect the dogs out there and just make sure owners know,” Lessard said.

She is hoping the city can change to a pet-safe ice melt or place signs on walkways where salt is deployed.

“Then you can choose to walk your dog where you wash their feet the minute they get in, if you still choose to, or not,” she added.

The City of Kelowna, in a statement to Castanet, says they use a mixture of rock salt and sand or a commercial ice melt product on civic pathways.

“There are alternatives available that are labeled pet-safe but they are less effective at melting ice and managing the freeze thaw cycle and their name is misleading as they are not truly pet-safe,” said Geert Bos, infrastructure operations department manager.

“As our priority is providing a safe surface, we select the materials that will do the best job while minimizing environmental impact.”

PetMD also emphasizes that all ice melt products pose some type of risk to your pets. But rock salt is one of the least pet-friendly options.

“Prolonged exposure to rock salt can have an irritating effect on a dog’s paws,” says Dr. Daniel Inman, a veterinarian at Burlington Emergency Veterinary Specialists in Williston, Vermont, via PetMD.

“Ingestion can cause minor symptoms like gastrointestinal (GI) irritation to more severe ones, like high blood sodium levels. This can lead to several health problems, including advanced GI issues and neurologic dysfunction.”

Bos said dog owners should take preventative steps to reduce ice melt-related impacts.

“It’s best to rinse and wipe off your pet's feet after walking them on sidewalks during the winter. Make sure you clean in between their toes and around their central paw pad,” he said.