Find love this Valentine’s Day at Kelowna’s largest speed dating event

Madison Reeve

Kelowna is gearing up for its largest-ever speed dating event this Valentine’s Day, offering singles the chance to make real connections face-to-face.

The event, running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14, will be split into three age-based groups, catering to different demographics to ensure everyone has a chance to find a match.

Kristi Reich, owner of Lake Country Speed Dating, which has been hosting events for the past three years, expects more than 130 singles to attend.

“It’s the biggest singles event in the Okanagan of all time,” she said.

After the speed dating rounds, participants will have the opportunity to mingle at an after party from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., allowing for further connections and conversations. While the speed dating portion is sold out, the afterparty is open to all who want to meet new people.

Reich has seen many successful couples emerge from her events.

“I get a lot of feedback, with people telling me they’re still dating someone from a previous event. It’s rewarding to hear,” she added.

For those who can’t attend the Valentine’s Day event, speed dating will return again at Vibrant Vine Winery.

"This is going to be happening every second month all the way up until September," said Charlie Wilson, events and entertainment manager at Vibrant Vine Winery.

Reich also encourages participants to be upfront and honest during speed dating.

''Lots of people have very strict criteria. They have got their list and you know if the person is not checking off multiple boxes its kind of like... next," she said.

Singles interested in attending the afterparty mixer can email [email protected] for details.