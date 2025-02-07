Kelowna mayor suffers health setback, full recovery expected

Photo: Castanet Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas has suffered a health setback.

Kelowna's mayor is off duty for an undisclosed period of time due to a health setback.

The City of Kelowna staff sent out a news release Friday morning, saying Mayor Tom Dyas is recovering from "a vertebral artery dissection in his neck," sustained earlier this week.

City staff said he is expected to make a full recovery and looks forward to resuming his role soon, though, in the interim Coun. Luke Stack will serve as deputy mayor.

“Our thoughts are with Mayor Dyas as he takes the time needed to recover,” Doug Gilchrist, city manager, said in the statement.

“On behalf of council and the community, we wish him a full and speedy recovery and look forward to his return.”

The city said in its missive that further details will not be shared at this time out of respect for the mayor and his family.

The vertebral artery runs along the back of a neck and supplies your brain and spine with oxygen-rich blood.

A dissection forms when there’s a tear in one or more of its three tissue layers, according to the Mayo Clinic website.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce said their annual mayor's state of the city address has been postponed to a future date. It was scheduled for Feb. 12.