Spirit of the JUNOS concert coming to Kelowna

Photo: Facebook Snotty Nose Rez Kids

The Okanagan will benefit from Vancouver hosting the JUNO Awards next month.

A series of live music events showcasing several B.C. artists will be touring the province ahead of the awards show and Kelowna is one of the six cities chosen for “Let’s Hear It BC”.

The free concert series includes a diverse lineup of artists and genres including Snotty Nose Rez Kids, singer-songwriter Luca Fogale and rising Blues star Garrett T. Willie.

“British Columbia is a hotbed for emerging talent, and we wanted to curate a free program that would not only entertain local audiences but also showcase the diversity of our communities to music fans across the province,” said Nate Sabine, co-chair, Vancouver JUNO Host Committee. “

We are thrilled to be taking the spirit of the JUNOS across the entire province.”

The tour will stop in Kelowna on June 15 at Red Bird Brewing. There will also be shows in Terrace, Prince George, Surrey, Victoria and Nanaimo.

Attendees are encouraged to register here, however, entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vancouver hosts the 54th Annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2025 from March 27 - 30. The JUNO Awards live broadcast goes from Rogers Arena on March 30 at 5 p.m. on CBC.