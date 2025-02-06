Kelowna's new long-term care beds get residents

Kelowna’s Mission Creek Landing has new life.

The new building for the long term care facility opened last month, with 131 beds — 30 of which are new.

Wendy Corbett, Interior Health clinical operations director for long term care, said that the new facility is more home like than its predecessor, offering single occupancy rooms and an intimate dining experience.

“I enjoy the comfort here and I think I will be content, it’s brighter, more comfortable,” a resident named Freida said as people moved in last month.

Among the benefits Freida and her neighbours will enjoy are more natural light, improved safety features including safe and secure outdoor amenity areas, as well as various passive and active amenity rooms, and a guest suite for families.

Phase two of construction will begin early 2025 with demolition of the old building, followed by the build of another new building. The remaining 110 net new beds in this new building are expected to open in early 2027.

Once the project completes, the facility will have 241 beds —240 publicly funded and one private pay.

Kaigo Senior Living is overseeing the design and build of both phases of the long-term care home redevelopment and expansion. Kaigo Senior Living will also operate this long-term care site on behalf of Interior Health.

Next up is the expansion to long-term care beds in Penticton. Kaigo Senior Living will build a 200-bed care home in Penticton. Construction expected to begin in spring 2025 and complete in 2028.