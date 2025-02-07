Generous donations support cardiac care at Kelowna General Hospital

Photo: KGH Foundation Kathryn Brown, Medical Director for Cardiology at KGH,

The KGH Foundation’s Celebrate the Miracles campaign raised $486,546 over the 2024 holiday season.

A large portion of the funds raised will go towards replacing aging echocardiography (ECHO) machines at the hospital.

“The generosity of our community over the holiday season never ceases to amaze me,” says Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“Donations to our seasonal campaign provide vital support for the areas of greatest need at Kelowna General Hospital. These funds allow us to be nimble and meet the most urgent needs in our hospital and community, and right now, that means equipping our cardiac teams with the best technology they need to save lives."

Echocardiography is a diagnostic tool used to monitor and diagnose heart conditions. The aging ECHO machines at KGH had limited capacity, with one unit taken out of service due to poor image quality.

The new systems will feature 3D imaging and improved diagnostic tools.

“The echocardiogram is indispensable for patients with heart conditions,” explains Dr. Kathryn Brown, Medical Director for Cardiology at KGH.

“Every day, we see patients whose treatment depends on early, accurate diagnosis and continuous monitoring. With cardiac cases on the rise, having access to the most advanced imaging tools means we can detect issues sooner, make critical decisions faster, and ultimately save more lives.

In addition to the ECHO upgrades, the funds will also support other essential healthcare initiatives, including JoeAnna’s House, which provides accommodation for families of out-of-town patients at KGH.