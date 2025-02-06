Delays persist at Kelowna's airport due to other cities

Photo: YLW

There are multiple delayed flights in and out of Kelowna International Airport on Thursday.

According to Phillip Elchitz, airport director of operations, the delays are primarily due to weather issues in other cities.

"Today, we are seeing a number of delays in and out of the facility. Most of the delays are from departure cities like Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver."

Elchitz also mentioned one local delay caused by mechanical issues.

"We also have another delay due to crew rest. When an aircraft arrives later than expected, regulations require that the crew have a certain amount of rest before they can fly out again."

Elchitz added that these delays are likely to continue over the next few days until the weather improves in the departure cities. The airport has been dealing with similar delays all week.