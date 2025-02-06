Sales, new listings higher than January normals throughout BC Interior

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Interior housing market last month was busier than it normally is in January, with new listings and sales on the rise.

There were 806 sales across the Association of Interior Realtors region, which includes the Okanagan, Kamloops and Kootenay. That was an increase from the 716 sales in December and 27.3% more than there were last January.

There were also 36.8% more new listings last month than there were in January 2024, which suggests the market is ready to get rolling after a subdued 2024.

“Real estate activity typically picks up after the holidays,” AIR president Kaytee Sharun said in a press release. “However, last month exceeded expectations, reaching 10-year average sales levels across many of the Association regions.

“Milder winter conditions coupled with a balanced market and digestible interest rates may have helped drive overall market activity.”

There were 241 sales last month in the Central Okanagan, which was down from December’s 251 but well above the 190 transactions that occurred in January 2024.

The number of new listings in the Central Okanagan jumped substantially as well, from 334 in December to 884 in January.

The single-family benchmark price in the region was up over December to $1.03 million, while the townhouse figure fell to $742,900. There was a big bump in the condominium-apartment benchmark, which soared to $517,100 in January from $475,500 in December.

The single-family benchmark prices were up in the North Okanagan ($759,000) and South Okanagan ($769,200) but down in Kamloops ($635,000) for the third straight month.

“With an uptick in activity it is important to remember that homes priced in line with current market conditions tend to sell more quickly, while those clinging to past market values tend to linger on the market and risk going stale,” Sharun said.