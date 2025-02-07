Kelowna Chamber of Commerce to hold panel discussion on US tariff threats

Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is holding an event to address local business concerns around U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Canada which could adversely impact the Okanagan.

According to Caroline Miller, policy and government relations advisor with the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, businesses are scratching their heads trying to figure out the best way forward.

"We did put a survey out into the marketplace and it basically told us what we figured was true, which is, 'I don't really export, but I'm worried, or I export and I'm worried, and what are you going to do? Not, sure,'" Miller says.

The chamber is holding a special meeting at 3:30 p.m., March 5, at UBC Okanagan to address some of the concerns.

The event is called 'Tariffs, Trade War or Takeover' and will feature guest speakers from different industries like mining, lumber, finance, agriculture, aerospace, and oil and gas.

Miller says the event is free and open to the public. They are hoping for a lively discussion and ideas on the best way to cope with Trump's threats.

"This is the way he gets people off-centre and off-kilter.... if you want to destabilize a person or a company or a country, you destabilize them, and then you rush in and take over," says Miller.

Despite the title of the panel discussion, Miller says she has seen these type of strong-arm tactics before and believes the Okanagan and Canada are resilient and resourceful enough to weather this latest storm.

"I think we'll be OK," says Miller.