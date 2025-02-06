Sign company rescues cat stuck up a tree at Wood Lake RV Park and Marina

Contributed

A Kelowna business is being praised for coming to the rescue of a cat stranded way up in a tree.

A caretaker at Wood Lake RV Park and Marina was walking by the tree Wednesday afternoon when he just happened to look up.

“I happened to look up and hear a meow and thought, oh my God, there’s a cat in the tree,” said Daryl Peacock.

“I was trying to figure out what I could do to get the cat down. Unfortunately, it was about 30 feet up.”

That's when Anita Weiss came along. She tried calling the fire department and a couple of other people, but they were not able to come out and help, so she made a call to SignCraft.

“She thought that this cat may have been in the tree overnight or for the entire day yesterday and with it being so cold out, she was really concerned about it,” said SignCraft owner Steve Ross.

“I didn’t have any of our bigger trucks available, so I was a little bit concerned with whether or not the truck I did have available would reach, but I just sent Rob out there in the truck to have a look and see if he could help them out,” adds Ross.

His employee was able to extend the arm of the lift basket far enough to reach out and grab the frightened kitty and bring it down safely.

Ross says it just worked out that one of his trucks was in the area at the time, but it's not something he's looking to advertise as one of their services.

"I was just happy we could help."

Anita says the cat was emaciated. A neighbour took it inside to warm up and help nurse it back to health.