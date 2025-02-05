Logo-covered SUVs stolen from local distillery quickly recovered

Photo: Okanagan Spirits Craft Distilleries One of the two SUVs that was stolen from Okanagan Spirits in Kelowna.

Okanagan Spirit Craft Distilleries has its full fleet back on the road after two-thirds of it went missing.

The company posted photos on social media after a pair of SUVs were stolen in Kelowna earlier this week.

“We are devastated to report that two of our three Okanagan Spirits vehicles have been stolen from Kelowna. These vehicles are essential for our business operations, and we're seeking your help to recover them,” read a post on Facebook.

The white Ford Escape and white Ford Explorer were fully covered in logos and decals. It didn’t take long to track them down. The Kelowna RCMP confirms the vehicles were reported stolen on Feb. 4 and they were recovered the following evening.

CEO Tyler Dyck said the SUVs are work horses for the family distillery, “Transporting our world class whiskies, gins and vodkas to our customers all across the province.”

He also points out that the vehicles are ‘eco-warriors’ that run off spent grains from the distillation process, not petrochemicals.

“Meaning that when our craft supporters drink our spirits they are saving the planet one bottle at a time,” added Dyck.