Kelowna's visitor centre will glow red Feb. 11 to highlight 211 British Columbia

Photo: United Way BC BC Place in Vancouver

The tourist centre on Kelowna’s waterfront will be awash in red on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 11 in recognition of 211 Day.

The day highlights the critical role 211 plays as the country’s primary source of information for government and community supports for people in need.

211 British Columbia is a confidential service that connects people in need with essential services from food banks and mental health services to financial and legal resources.

In B.C., housing and mental health are the top two most common resources sought out through 211.

Housing and homelessness remain the number one reason for contact while calls related to mental health issues have risen to second, highlighting the need for more mental health resources in the province.

“211 is a lifeline for people facing challenges in their lives,” says Madeleine Eagleton, contact manager at United Way BC.

“We provide personalized support, helping individuals navigate available services before their situations reach a crisis point.

“By listening, asking the right questions and guiding people to the best resources, we’re able to offer critical help when it’s needed most.”

In B.C., dialing or texting 2-1-1 or visiting bc.211.ca connects individuals to a trained resource navigator, available 24/7, 365 days a year. Services are offered in more than 240 languages.

The Kelowna Tourist Centre is one of 19 landmarks across B.C. and more than 60 nationwide that will glow red on Feb. 11.

The service is funded through the United Way and the Ministry of Health and operated by United Way BC.

People are encouraged to celebrate by sharing pictures of illuminated landmarks in your community using the hashtags #211DayCanada, #UnitedGlow, and #HelpStartsHere.