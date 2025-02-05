'A real shame': Carved oak owl stolen from Kelowna park

Photo: Contributed

An effort to beautify a Kelowna park has gone for naught with the removal of an owl that was carved out of a damaged oak tree.

Kamron Garbe was commissioned by the City of Kelowna in 2023 to carve the owl into the remains of a tree in Lombardy Park. Parkgoers told Castanet they enjoyed the owl and thought it helped beautify the park.

Now it appears someone used a saw to remove the piece of art, leaving only a stump with an oak leaf.

"I'm shocked. I thought, if anything, it would get vandalized. I did not expect someone to fully cut it off and steal it," Garbe said.

Castanet reached out to RCMP and the City of Kelowna for comment on the art theft, but as of Wednesday, there was no police report.

Grabe described the situation as, "a real shame."

"It was holding up quite nice," he said. "There was such a positive reaction, especially to that specific carving."

"It actually sparked more work and more engagement with the city and plans for future jobs as well... It's just disheartening. I don't really know what else to say."