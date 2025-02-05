Burger King submits plans to replace Kelowna restaurant

Photo: Contributed
Changes are being proposed for the corner of Orchard Plaza intersected by Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road.
Owners of the Burger King restaurant at that corner have brought forward a rezoning application in order to make a slight change to the location.
A zoning change would allow for construction of a new restaurant and drive-thru.
The existing restaurant is parallel to Cooper Road.
That building would be demolished in favour of a new building whose footprint would be parallel to the highway.
Plans show a new building parallel to Cooper, however details of that building are not included within the application.
City council will have to approve the change before any construction can begin.