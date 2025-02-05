247694
Kelowna  

Burger King submits plans to replace Kelowna restaurant

Burger King reimagined

Changes are being proposed for the corner of Orchard Plaza intersected by Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road.

Owners of the Burger King restaurant at that corner have brought forward a rezoning application in order to make a slight change to the location.

A zoning change would allow for construction of a new restaurant and drive-thru.

The existing restaurant is parallel to Cooper Road.

That building would be demolished in favour of a new building whose footprint would be parallel to the highway.

Plans show a new building parallel to Cooper, however details of that building are not included within the application.

City council will have to approve the change before any construction can begin.

