Burger King submits plans to replace Kelowna restaurant

Photo: Contributed

Changes are being proposed for the corner of Orchard Plaza intersected by Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road.

Owners of the Burger King restaurant at that corner have brought forward a rezoning application in order to make a slight change to the location.

A zoning change would allow for construction of a new restaurant and drive-thru.

The existing restaurant is parallel to Cooper Road.

That building would be demolished in favour of a new building whose footprint would be parallel to the highway.

Plans show a new building parallel to Cooper, however details of that building are not included within the application.

City council will have to approve the change before any construction can begin.