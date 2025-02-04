’Shop local’ in the Okanagan gets boost from Trump tariffs threat

Cindy White

“Shop local” has been the refrain from food producers in the Okanagan for many years, but it may be reaching more ears as the threat of U.S. tariffs hangs over Canada’s head.

Shoppers are angry over the sabre rattling from the Trump administration and are turning away from American products. They may be surprised to learn there is a lot to choose from that’s made and grown very close to home.

Even in the depths of winter, you can find fruits and vegetables that come from just down the road.

“We’re lucky enough to have a state-of-the-art hydroponics facility where we grow herbs and lettuce year-round,” said Kevin Kraft, director of outdoor operations at Homestead Foods, which opened in 2024 at 415 Old Vernon Road in Kelowna.

“People that come through our doors are really looking to buy local produce, spray-free produce, and produce that they can buy all year round without the reliance on imported goods,” adds social media manager Chelsea McEvoy.

Over at Lakeview Market on Pandosy Street, the family-owned grocery store has been supporting Okanagan farmers since 1968. Co-owner Barb Hill showed off spinach, sprouts and apples from area growers.

“Then there’s root vegetable. The beets and the carrots are from Zelaney Farms. It’s a local farm that provides us through the winter,” said Hill.

Her store and many others are going out of their way to highlight the hundreds of items that proudly sport the maple leaf.

Peter’s Your Independent Grocer took to social media over the weekend to share its thoughts on the tariff threat.

“We believe in local producers. We believe in the love and passion each local producer puts into everything they make,” wrote owner Peter Boyd. He said there were too many to list, “but I know they all be working overtime to make sure they deliver amazing products at a fair price.”

The question is, will this latest threat to our food security affect a permanent shift in the way we shop?

Kraft homes so.

“With everything going on, with the pressures from down south as well as our own issues in B.C., like BC Tree Fruits closing, people are looking for that spark to help support local agriculture,” he said.

“I really do hope that the producers and other storefronts like ours have a very successful season."