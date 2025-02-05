Rock The Lake, Red Bird Brewing team up for Battle of the Bands final

Photo: Contributed Rock The Lake 2024

The countdown is on to the first Rock The Lake Battle of the Bands with the finalists announced for the two-night competition, set to take place at Red Bird Brewing on Feb. 28 and March 1.

Ten of the Okanagan’s top up-and-coming rock acts will battle it out for a coveted spot on the Rock The Lake 2025 festival lineup.

This inaugural event will showcase the region’s most electrifying rock talent, offering a platform for local bands to perform alongside rock icons at theRock The Lake festival, taking place July 11-13 outside Prospera Place.

Battle of the Bands Lineup:

Friday, February 28

Scarred Soul Empire

Cawston

Sad Tom and The Noodles

None The Wiser

Lucky Monkey

Saturday, March 1

Where We Wander

CrushXO

Pickle Juice

Broke Down Trucks

Kris Anders Band

The Battle of the Bands will be a fan-fueled competition, with the audience playing a role in selecting the winning band each night. A panel of judges will also weigh in to ensure the most deserving act secures their spot on the Rock The Lake 2025 stage.

“We’re thrilled to bring this new element to Rock The Lake,” said Tamanna Khurana, marketing manager for GSL Group.

“The Battle of the Bands is a fantastic way to showcase the incredible local talent in the Okanagan and offer these up-and-coming artists a chance to perform alongside some of the biggest names in rock.”

Tickets for the Battle of the Bands can be purchased through Red Bird Brewing.