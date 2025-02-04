North Glenmore Elementary school in Kelowna adds prefabricated classrooms

Photo: Central Okanagan Public Schools

Five new classrooms at North Glenmore Elementary are now open.

The provincial government announced the $7.5M project, adding five classrooms and 120 seats, back in 2023. The addition was initially supposed to be ready by the fall of 2024, but has now opened to teachers and students.

"The addition at North Glenmore Elementary added bright, modern learning spaces for our learners in a relatively short time thanks to this forward-thinking process, our operations team, and their work with Unitech," said SD 23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

"We look forward to more work with the province to continue building new spaces for our growing communities."

The provincial government says the pre-fabricated construction process used at North Glenmore Elementary is twice as quick as a traditional addition.

A similar project also being built at Chief Tomat Elementary in Westbank.