Thursday's Blues N Bites Night Market will benefit food bank

Get out of the cold and into the warm vibe that will be felt Thursday night at the new Kelowna Events Centre.

The Blues N Bites Night Market will be held from 4-9 p.m. at the new centre, which is located at 2041 Harvey Ave. Hosted by Kelowna Foodie Hub, the event will offer attendees a chance to groove for a good cause.

Blueshounds will hit the stage to perform an energetic blues set, and all it costs to get in is a canned food donation. All items collected will be given to Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“We’re excited to bring the community together for a night of great music, food and giving back,” Kelowna Foodie Hub co-founder Quinn Perks said in a press release. “Blues N Bites is all about supporting local, and we can’t wait to see everyone come out and help us stock up the food bank while enjoying some incredible blues.”

Those in attendance will enjoy an array of delicious treats by vendors offering tasty bites for every palate. Anyone looking for a little extra can pay $15 for their ticket, and they will also get a welcome drink.

Information and tickets can be found on the Blues N Bites Night Market website here.